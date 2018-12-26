No compromise on peace in Karachi: Shehryar Afridi

KARACHI: Expressing firm resolve against terrorism, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday said that the government will not compromise on peace in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shehryar Afridi said that the time has come to bring the menace of terrorism to its logical end and added that Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in Karachi.

He said that the federal government in collaboration with the provinces will uproot the terrorism across the country and added that it is our shared responsibility to play our due role against the terrorism.

The minister said that people trust in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and stressed upon the need of teamwork against the terrorism. Karachi is a city of peace and will remain the city of lights, he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi had been gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi on Tuesday (Dec 25).

According to the details, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad and managed to escape from the scene.

