No-confidence motion against Sanjrani to meet failure: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will not be succeeded, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Sarwar said that Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always tried to undermine and weaken the national institutions for personal interests.

The minister said, “Conspiracies hatched by the opposition parties to destabilize the system exposed before the masses.

He said the people will not become part of any protest movement of the opposition parties as they fully understand their real motives. “The opposition parties cannot hide their corruption through such tactics,” Sarwar added.

Earlier on July 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of the government’s support to thwart opposition parties’ bid to move a no-confidence motion in the upper house of Parliament to oust him.

The assurance came during a meeting between the prime minister and the Senate chairman in Islamabad.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati were also present on the occasion.

