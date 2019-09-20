No confidence motion voting in senate not rigged, mistakes were made: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Deputy chairman senate, Saleem Mandviwalla in a press conference today said that the no-confidence motion voting that took place in the recent past against chairman senate and himself was not rigged, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Deputy Chairman senate said that no rigging took place in the election, rather what happened was that mistakes were committed by some senators.

Read More: Saleem Mandviwalla, Sweden ambassador discuss parliamentary ties

“senators are allowed to vote according to their wishes and they exercised their right,” said Mandviwalla.

Mandviwalla also expressed a desire for the senate to keep on evolving and getting better.

Read More: National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir underway in Senate

Talking about production orders for senators who are currently under custody on various allegations, Mandviwalla said that the house would keep issuing production orders for them.

Earlier on August 3, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a five-membered fact-finding committee to expose opposition’s senators who voted against the party’s policy during secret balloting on the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman.

Read More: Senate deputy chairman discusses Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan PM

The committee includes former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sabir Baloch, and Saeed Ghani.

The fact-finding committee has summoned its first session on August 6 in Islamabad to mull over the reasons behind the failure of opposition’s motion in Senate.

Comments

comments