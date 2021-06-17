ISLAMABAD: The federal government has devised a strategy to foil the opposition’s no-confidence move against National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The no-confidence move against Suri would be presented before the house tomorrow. The opposition needs the support of 172 to de-seat the NA deputy speaker, while currently, the number of opposition members stands at 163.

As part of strategy, the lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies will not attend tomorrow’s session of the lower house, citing sources.

The move can be rejected on technical grounds as the opposition lacks the desired number, said sources privy to the development.

It has been also learnt by ARY News that, the signature of an opposition MNA is forged on the resolution submitted with the secretary’s office.

Read more: NA passes Election Act Amendment Bill, grants voting right to overseas Pakistanis

The no-confidence move against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Muhammad Javed Abbasi under Rule 12 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The resolution – which demands the removal of the NA Deputy Speaker- was signed by the lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N.

The opposition lawmakers accused Qasim Suri of running the house “illegally”. They said that Qasim Suri had continued NA proceedings despite the opposition lawmakers pointed out the lack of quorum in the house.

Comments

comments