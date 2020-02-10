No confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that there has not been a single confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan stands by China to combat the deadly virus.

He maintained that the government will take every possible step to protect the Pakistani students in China. The minister said that expressed the confidence that the Chinese government would soon win the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said all possible information regarding the virus will be provided to Pakistani government.

Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari was also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing had released a video message to address the Pakistanis currently in China as the country battles the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus.

The official Twitter handle of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had tweeted the video of the ambassador where he had assured the Pakistanis in China of complete support and care from the government of China.

The tweet read: ” Chinese Ambassador to Pakistani students in Wuhan and Hubei province: Dear brothers and sisters, please do not panic. Both Pakistan and China are with you, and you will be well attended.”

