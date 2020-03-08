No confirmed case of coronavirus in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that no confirmed coronavirus case was reported in Punjab so far, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar in a statement said the provincial government has been taken all necessary measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in the province, adding that the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) is working 24 hours.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah no coronavirus case has been reported in the province. We have all facilities in Punjab to detect coronavirus,” he added.

CM Buzdar said the Punjab govt had released Rs216 million to purchase the important equipment related to coronavirus.

He further said, “Punjab govt is making sure implementation on the precautionary measures set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle coronavirus.”

It must be noted that Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital after complete recovery on Saturday.

The 22-year-old student-tested negative after being affected from the virus, last month, when he along with his family returned from Iran.

According to the Sindh health department, the student was under treatment at a private hospital.

Earlier, on March 5, a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Karachi.

According to the provincial authorities, a citizen, 68, tested positive for the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

