KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government will not have consultation with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail over the matter of appointment of new IGP Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Consultation with the governor Sindh is illegal”, Saeed Ghani said while speaking to journalists in Karachi.

He said PM Imran Khan and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in their meeting on Monday had agreed upon a name for new IG Sindh, out of the five names, recommended by the provincial government, but now the federal government is asking to send two more names for the post.

The Sindh government has provided five names for inspector general police post and won’t send the sixth one, Saeed Ghani maintained.

The minister said despite agreement over a name for IGP Sindh slot, the matter was raised in the federal cabinet meeting, while such rule was neglected while changing IGPs in Punjab and Balochistan.

The federal cabinet members on Tuesday (yesterday) had postponed the appointment of new IGP Sindh and had decided to hold consultation with the governor and chief minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss 15-point agenda including the appointment of new IGP Sindh after the removal of the current police chief Dr Kaleem Imam.

