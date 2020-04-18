‘No one exempted from ban on pillion riding’: Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday announced that no one is exempted from ban on pillion riding, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the AIG directed the police officers to ensure complete ban on pillion riding in the metropolis amid coronavirus pandemic. He directed to take legal action against those violating pillion riding ban.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had exempted women, children below the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and employees of essential services from the ban.

Meanwhile, sources said that the police stopped dozens of people who were travelling with families or children on their bikes and later let them go after a warning in Malir area of Karachi.

Earlier on March 24, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on pillion riding across Sindh for 14 days.

“It is pertinent to clarify that pillion riding on motorbikes which will increase virus spread manifold is strictly not allowed,” the provincial home department had issued a clarification with regard to its lockdown orders.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced a lockdown across the province for 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

