No freedom of speech, situation of IoK ‘very bad’, says Congress leader

Occupied Kashmir, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday said that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir is “very bad.”

“There is no sign of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said this after visiting the Indian occupied Kashmir, where he was on his maiden six-day tour after the revocation of the valley’s special status on August 5.

His three earlier bids to visit occupied Jammu and Kashmir, his home state, had failed as he was sent back from the airport by the authorities.

His visit became possible after the Indian Supreme Court on September 16 allowed him to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu districts to inquire about the welfare of the people in the valley.

In his petition, Azad had sought permission to check on the social atmosphere in the state after the clampdown in the aftermath of the Indian government’s August 5 decision to dilute Article 370.

Referring to the detention of the political leaders in the state, he further said, “There is no sign of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir.”

No respite for the people of Kashmir as life continues to remain crippled on the 52nd consecutive day, today (Tuesday) due to military clampdown and communications blackout in the Indian occupied territory.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed a curfew in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, millions of people have been besieged in their houses as heavy contingents of the Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

