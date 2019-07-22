4,566 bikes seized in Karachi as ‘No Helmet No Ride’ campaign continues

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 7,471 motorcyclists for not wearing a helmet, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the police also seized 4,566 motorcycles on the 22nd day of the special campaign titled “No Helmet-No Ride”.

The traffic police also recovered Rs1.2 million in terms of fine.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Karachi, Jawed Ali Mehar said that Rs.40 million fine was imposed, 0.3 million tickets were issued and 1,84,000 motorcycles were impounded in violation of the helmet use during 21 days -long special campaign, by the Traffic Police.

He also announced that the Karachi Traffic Police has launched another campaign to check violation of one-way.

It must be noted that DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign on July 1 at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

“No biker would be allowed to ply on the city’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet,” said the DIG Traffic.

Meanwhile, civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help in saving the life of motorcyclists in case of any accident.

