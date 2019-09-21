No humanitarian aid being allowed into occupied Kashmir: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari lamented that the world is observing International Peace Day on Saturday, while innocent Kashmiris were still under the military siege in the Indian-occupied valley.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, she wrote: “On the International Peace Day today and Kashmiris nearing 50 days of siege & violence by Indian Occupation forces. Pellet guns continue to be fired on innocent civilians incl [including] women & children.”

Mazari said humanitarian aid was also not being allowed into Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and “young men whisked away to prisons across India.”

“Yet the world watches in an appeasing silence & worse with applause thru [through] awards bestowed on this reincarnation of Adolf Hitler – Narendra Modi,” she continued.

The minister tagged the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates, and questioned him whether he really thinks “as long as a fascist builds toilets he should be applauded regardless of his ethnic cleansing agenda?”

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

