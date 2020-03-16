Liquatabad building declared dangerous faces no immediate threat of collapse: SBCA

KARACHI: A building structure declared dangerous last night in the vicinity of Liaquatabad has been cleared by the inspection team of SBCA on Monday, ARY News reported.

A three-member team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) paid a visit to a building told to have been teetering at the base.

Read More: Process to demolish dilapidated building in Karachi underway

The SBCA officials after conducting a thorough probe deduced that the building faced no immediate danger of collapsing.

They also entailed that a few iron rods in the pillars of the building had broken through the concrete pillars under the weight of the structure.

The building had been declared dangerous and residents were evacuated to safety yesterday evening.

Read More: Karachi Building Collapse protesters demanding justice, detained

SBCA officials have asked the shops made at the base of the residential cum commercial building to remain shut.

The SBCA will perform a controlled demolition of the building and its first phase will start at the base of the structure.

Comments

comments