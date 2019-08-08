‘No increase in fares during Eid’: Sindh minister directs transporters

KARACHI: Minister of Transport for Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah has ordered all transporters in the province to not increase fares for people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister directed traffic and motorway police to take strict action against transporters increasing fares.

The officers of the transport department were directed to suspend the route permit of passenger vehicles who violate the order.

Fares are to be received as per routine from passengers traveling across the province, Shah said.

All those demanding extra fares from passengers, traveling from Sindh to Punjab, will also face stern action.

The minister also asked the department of transport to submit a daily report regarding the actions taken against the violators.

The federal government has announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha with effect from August 12th.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, August 12-15 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) will be public holidays.

