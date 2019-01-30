No issues over Buzdar‘s comparison with me, says Waseem Akram

KARACHI: President Karachi Kings Waseem Akram said he has no objection over Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar being compared with him and called as ‘Waseem Akram Plus’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This he said while talking in ARY News program, The Reporters.

While defending Usman Buzdar, the former captain said, people should be given time to gain confidence, “Prime Minister Imran Khan must have seen some ‘talent’ in him,” he continued.

Recalling the past memories, Akram said, even he was very nervous and shy of facing the camera, when he played his first International match and added, when he was made captain in 1993, he was only 24.

“I had no idea how to lead a team at the biggest stage, it took 8 months to a year, to learn how to do it,” he maintained.

Responding to a query, he said prime minister is a wise man, he pledged his confidence over my captaincy of the National Cricket Team and now when he has chosen Usman Buzdar, as chief minister of Punjab, and his [Imran Khan] decision should also be respected.

“Every individual has special abilities, but all you need is back-patting to uplift their level of confidence,” he said.

The full video of program:

