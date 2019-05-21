‘No load shedding issue surfaced this Ramazan’: Fawad lauds Omar

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Lauding Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said no issue of load shedding has surfaced during the holy month of Ramazan after a long time.

Responding to Mr Khan’s tweet in which he had said 99.74 per cent feeders across the country remain operational at Sehri, Mr Chaudhry said, “You made tireless efforts to ensure electricity supply during Ramazan.”

In a tweet earlier, the power minister had said: “99.74% of the 8789 Feeders across Pakistan operational at Sehri. Mashallah, this is a new record! Only 22 Feeders tripped because of theft on them through kundas [illegal connections].”

“We want to give them elec[tricity] but the power thieves are depriving the honest people. Sehri & stealing? How can they?”

