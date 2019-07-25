No mention of ‘do more’ during talks with US administration: FO

ISLAMABAD: During the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States, there had been no mention of ‘do more’ during the talks between the leadership of both sides, the Foreign Office said.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said: “We want to move forward on the basis of mutual respect.”

He pointed out that Prime Minister Khan and the United States President Donald Trump’s held comprehensive talks focusing on building a broad-based and enduring partnership between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Pakistan-US relations have been reset with the successful and productive visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington,” the FO spokesperson said.

He added that both the have decided to establish a mechanism to follow up on the understanding reached during the visit.

“Pakistan welcomes US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir dispute.”

Expressing surprise over Indian reaction on the mediation offer, Dr Faisal said India should give a matured response for resolution of the outstanding dispute. He said Pakistan’s approach is peace and dialogue-based resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

When asked about the next meeting on Kartarpur corridor, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan is prepared for the talks, the Indian side has to give the dates.

About Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s role has been that of a facilitator which is being acknowledged by everybody including the United States. He said we want an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution of the conflict.

