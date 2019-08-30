No more widespread rains in Karachi today, says weather official

KARACHI: The possibility of widespread rainfall in Karachi today has dissipated as the monsoon system over the city has moved towards Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Friday.

Regional Director Met Department Shahid Abbas has forecast light rainfall in the city today as the rain system has moved away towards the sea.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast around 50 to 70mm rainfall in the port city along with heavy falls in coastal districts of Thatta, Badin among eight districts of Sindh.

Another rain system is expected in the city by September 15, he added.

According to fresh forecast rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Karachi.

Tomorrow scattered rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions of Sindh, according to the forecast.

PMD had in an earlier weather forecast predicted around 50 to 70mm rainfall in the port city.

It said that the prevailing spell of rain in Sindh is likely to intensify, producing moderate to heavy rains in Sindh particularly in Karachi, Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Naushehroferoz, Badin, Sanghar and Larkana districts till Friday evening.

The weather office had also warned of the situation of urban flooding in Karachi with water logging in low lying areas of the city.

The weather department had advised concerned authorities in Karachi and other parts of Sindh to take the precautionary measures accordingly.

Karachi received heavy rainfall in several areas yesterday. The met office further said that the fresh spell of rains was expected to persist at regular intervals till Friday (today).

Moreover Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions received rains.

