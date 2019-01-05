Haven’t received a NAB notice so far: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday while rubbishing the reports of him being issued a notice by the National Accountability Court (NAB) said that he was yet to receive any such notification for appearing before the anti-graft body, ARY News reported.

Talking to media at a shopping mall here, he said that being the provincial chief executive, he was constitutionally authorised to land as he wanted, but he hadn’t allotted “an inch of government land” ever since assuming the office in 2016.

He said the Supreme Court had banned the allotment of land and that he hadn’t violated the court orders in any way.

He said that he was unaware of any NAB notice sent to him. “I don’t know where did the people got this information from,” he expressed his surprise, “it is, at best, a rumour”.

Talking about his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that he had met with the prime minister to discuss development projects in the province.

“The prime minister had said that [the federal government] would provide the buses [for the Greenline BRT], to which we agreed”, Shah said.

“If [Sindh] governor wants, he can revisit the minutes of the meeting to confirm this”, he advised.

Shah further said that the provincial governor, although nominated by the Prime Minister, is appointed by the provincial government, and he has to work on the advice of the Chief Minister and his cabinet.

Earlier on Friday, the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said that the work on Greenline BRT would be completed in next four to six months.

He had said that while the work on the project by the federal government had been completed, that by Sindh government was pending, whereas the provision of buses was still awaited.

