No new tax in mini-budget: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Saturday announced that no new tax would be introduced in the upcoming mini-budget.

Addressing a ceremony at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Asad Umar said that the government would present the mini-budget amid at boosting investment and ease business activities in the country.

He said that the government would bring reforms to facilitate the business community and would address their difficulties particularly in tax regime.

The minister said that Pakistan’s progress is linked with the progress of Karachi and Balochistan.

He said that they had lack of resources and added that their policies would bear fruit soon and the hard time would end. Asad Umar said that ease of doing business is the part of PTI’s manifesto.

Earlier in the day, Asad Umar announced to present the mini-budget on Jan 23. “The government had planned to present the mini-budget on Jan 21 but owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign trip, it will now be presented on Jan 23,” he said while speaking to traders at Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

ThePTI-led federal government is presenting the mini-budget in order to introduce a comprehensive economic plan for the next three years. It had already announced a mini- budget in September last year.

Comments

comments