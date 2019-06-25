No NRO for corrupt people, vows Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has reiterated that no NRO will be given to corrupt people, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

“No matter, whatever happens, no one will get NRO, return looted money and walk away”, the minister said while talking to newsmen in Islamabad.

Referring to the speeches of the opposition leaders on the floor of the National Assembly, Rasheed said, “Their speeches are clear proof that they are demanding NRO”.

The minister without taking anyone’s name said no one including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other friendly countries are demanding NRO for them.

Criticising opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC), Rasheed said, it is aimed to put the corruption of the opposition leaders behind the curtains.

He said the government will easily get the budget pass from the assembly, as we [govt] has the majority in the lower house of the parliament.

Read more: Govt claims majority to pass budget in NA

On Monday, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed had alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leadership approached the United States (US) to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Saeed further said, “Zardari had asked the then US ambassador to Pakistan Anne W. Patterson that the government had no issue with the US drone strikes in Pakistan.” The PPP leader had asked the US envoy that they would only express concerns over the attacks, Saeed added.

