No one to be allowed to create artifice shortage of wheat: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan on Thursday warned profiteers and hoarders of strict action and said that no one will be allowed to create artifice of wheat in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of restriction of wheat supply from some districts of southern Punjab, Aleem Khan sought a report from the secretary food.

He also called a video link meeting with concern deputy commissioners, the minister made it clear that according to the Punjab Government’s policy, there is no restriction on bringing and carrying wheat from any district across the province to any other district.

Read More: ‘Heads will roll after final report on wheat, sugar crises’

However, Smuggling and delivery of wheat to outside the province will not be allowed, the minister said and added that all the affairs will be reconsidered under the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of flour mills association who called on him in Lahore, Aleem Khan urged them to voluntarily announce the reduction in flour prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

On the occasion, the minister said that the provincial government will not hold Ramazan bazaars due to the coronavirus pandemic. He announced to increase more 0.5 million tons in the wheat procurement target of the Punjab government so that wheat stock could be made available in any unexpected situation.

On the occasion, Aleem Khan assured that new policy on wheat transportation from Punjab to other provinces would be followed and no province will not purchase wheat by itself in Punjab, however, the provincial government will provide them wheat according to their need, after procuring wheat.

Comments

comments