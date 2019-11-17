No one being given NRO, says PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan says Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill his promise to the nation that no corrupt leader will be given any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like deal to get scot-free.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, he said deals used to be stricken overnight previously, but everything related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ECL issue was kept transparent this time around.

ڈیلیں تو راتوں رات ہو جاتی تھیں -اس معاملے میں تو آپ یہ دیکھیں کہ کتنا ٹرانسپیرنٹ رکھا ہے ساری چیز کو -عمران خان کبھی آپ کو مایوس نہیں کریں گے جو انہوں نے وعدہ کیا ہے وہ پورا کریں گے کسی کو کوئی این آر او نہیں مل رہا – جو پوری زندگی عمران خان نے کہا وہ بالآخر کر کے دکھایا – — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 17, 2019

The PTI leader said the prime minister will never disappoint the nation and that the promise he had made would be fulfilled.

“No one is getting any NRO,” he said.

He said the government’s stance that the former prime minister can’t go abroad without furnishing a surety bond was reiterated by the Lahore High Court, which, he said, even set a tougher condition for the PML-N supremo’s traveling abroad.

Earlier today, personal physician of the former prime minister Dr Adnan said he is scheduled to leave Pakistan for London, United Kingdom sooner rather than later.

He said the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel, which according to his estimation would take two more days.

