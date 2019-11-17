Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


No one being given NRO, says PTI leader

Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan says Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill his promise to the nation that no corrupt leader will be given any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like deal to get scot-free.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, he said deals used to be stricken overnight previously, but everything related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ECL issue was kept transparent this time around.

The PTI leader said the prime minister will never disappoint the nation and that the promise he had made would be fulfilled.

“No one is getting any NRO,” he said.

He said the government’s stance that the former prime minister can’t go abroad without furnishing a surety bond was reiterated by the Lahore High Court, which, he said, even set a tougher condition for the PML-N supremo’s traveling abroad.

Earlier today, personal physician of the former prime minister Dr Adnan said he is scheduled to leave Pakistan for London, United Kingdom sooner rather than later.

He said the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel, which according to his estimation would take two more days.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran directs legal team to present report on LHC’s verdict

Pakistan

Rangers arrest 26 suspects during separate raids in Karachi

Pakistan

Sindh likely to suspend registration of 2500 NGOs: sources

Pakistan

PMYAP to launch National Internship Program for youth


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close