No one to be allowed to hinder journey of development: CM Buzdar

MIANWALI: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that no one will be allowed to hinder the journey of development in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Mianwali, CM Buzdar said that no A, B or C plan will be succeeded in country and added that the elements opposing national development went to Islamabad recently to stop the journey of national development but the people foiled their plan.

In a statement, he said that foundation stone of eight mega projects worth Rs19 billion laid in Mianwali today to facilitate the local people.

The chief minister said that a mother-and-child hospital and nursing college will be set up in Mianwali whereas five more hospitals will be constructed in five big cities of the province with an amount of Rs20 billion.

He said, “Rs5.57 billion is being spent on four health projects in Mianwali. Foundation stone of Mianwali University has been laid today and VC has also been appointed as well.”

The chief minister said that construction of 39-kilometer long roads will be completed in Mianwali by December under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan programme.

He said that youth will be empowered through Kamyab Naujawan Programme costing Rs9 billion and Punjab government will provide soft loans to the needy youth to start their businesses.

CM Buzdar said that new land record centres were being set up in Mianwali to help the people to get their property documents without any difficulty.

