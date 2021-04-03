PM’s ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ program to be launched in three more cities

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to expand the ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to three other cities of the country ahead of Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

The programme would be expanded to Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad in the next week and PM Imran Khan has issued necessary directives in this regard to the concerned authorities.

The ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme has been launched on public-private partnership mode and the cooked meal would be provided to the separate locations through vehicles. Needy people, labourers and others would be able to avail from the facility.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan while commenting on the expansion plan said that the prime minister is focusing on expanding facilities for the poor and underprivileged segments of the society.

“Thousands of people are already availing from the facility in twin cities,” he said.

The programme, which included direct subsidy to 30 million families across the country, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 10 in a bid to provide relief to the poor.

Talking about the “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” programme, the prime minister said that under the initiative, laborers and deserving people on roads will be provided food through mobile trucks in an honorable way.

Initially, the Ehsas Food Trucks are being operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and at a later stage, this programme will be further expanded to other parts of the country, he added. He said that the programme was a step towards a welfare state, which always cares for its poor and deserving people.

