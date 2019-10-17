No plans to shut down Amal ambulance service

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday denied reports regarding Sindh government’s plan to shut down Amal ambulance service, ARY News reported.

While talking to media, Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government has no plans to shut down ambulance service, adding that the govt will provide a bailout package to ambulance service as it provided in the previous year.

He said that a summary of funds for the Amal ambulance service has been sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard.

It is to be noted that Aman Health Care Services operates the only fleet of lifesaving ambulances in Karachi and parts of Sindh. The ambulance service was bestowed with the Asian Emergency Medical Service Award in 2014.

