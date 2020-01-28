No political crisis in Punjab, says CM Usman Buzdar     

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that there is no political crisis in the province, adding that all the stakeholders of the government are on the same page, ARY News reported.

Talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who called on him at his office, Usman Buzdar said that rumor-mongers and conspirators are facing defeat.

He said that the PTI government is, even more, stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief minister maintained that transformation of Punjab, as the best province, along with the provision of best available facilities to the people, is the objective of the incumbent government.

He said that no hurdle will be tolerated in the journey of development.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the provincial government is taking historic steps for public welfare and added that provision of necessary facilities to the citizens is their top priority.

Earlier on January 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again made it clear that Usman Buzdar would continue working as Punjab Chief Minister.

Addressing a meeting of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab, PM Imran had said Buzdar would remain the Punjab chief minister and he will not be removed at any cost.

“I knew who the conspirator behind the CM Punjab fiasco and creating controversy to overthrow Buzdar,” he had told PTI lawmakers during a meeting.

