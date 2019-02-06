‘No political statement to be issued on Aleem Khan’s arrest,’ decides CM Buzdar

LAHORE: A meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, on Wednesday decided the government will not indulge in politics on arrest of senior provincial minister, Aleem Khan, ARY News reported.

The meeting was called by the chief minister to finalize a government strategy in the wake of Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Feb 6).

The meeting appreciated Khan’s services for the party. It also decided that no political statement will be issued on the matter.

Read also: Senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan arrested by NAB

It was expressed in the meeting that government was expecting justice in Aleem Khan’s case. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in the supremacy of law,” the participants said.

The meeting attendees said government institutions were no more under political pressure like they had been in the past.

“The law will prevail and Aleem Khan will get justice in the case,” the meeting agreed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Aleem Khan, was taken into custody when he appeared before the accountability court today (Wednesday) for the hearing of two cases pertaining to offshore companies and disproportionate assets than income against him.

Khan tendered his resignation shortly after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.

It is pertinent to note that a few days earlier, Khan had castigated the NAB for dragging cases against him.

Speaking to media, he had said the NAB should tell him if he was guilty in a case. “My case has been under trial in the NAB for four years and no decision has been taken on it yet.”

Comments

comments