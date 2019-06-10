No relief seems for public in upcoming budget, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the prime minister didn’t give any good news in his 10-minute address to the nation, ARY News reported.

Shah was talking to media in Karachi.

In his scathing criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Murad Ali Shah said that the country is passing through a very difficult time. “No relief seems for people in the upcoming budget,” he said.

No such an uncertainty witnessed (in the country) earlier, chief minister Shah said.

“Please leave the public alone don’t torment them further,” Murad Ali Shah asked the government.

Shah claimed that K-IV water scheme for Karachi being kept on the back burner by the prime minister himself.

“They have accidentally won the election and could not offer any relief to the people,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister visited North Karachi to condole with the family of Shaheed Muiz Maqsood Baig.

The people of the area thronged to meet the chief minister and present him their complaints about several civic problems including shortage of water in their areas.

Comments

comments