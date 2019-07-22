No room for cheaters in law’s profession: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa here on Monday said that law and health were the most honorable professions and added that there was no room for cheaters in the professions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Asif Saeed said that lawyers fought for the rights of others and underscored the need for initiating a movement for restoration of lawyers’ respect.

He said that lawyers’ respect was decreasing day by day in the society and urged the senior lawyers to take adequate measures in this regard.

The CJP said, “Lawyers have to give arguments by using his tongue a brain but not by hands.” He asked that will it be appropriate if lawyers and judges hit one another? One the occasion, the chief justice said that the lawyers should give due respect to judges.

Earlier on April 11, many courts in parts of the country had stopped functioning as lawyers observed strike in order to protest against the new National Judicial Policy.

Litigants faced troubles following proceedings suspended in various courts across the country following lawyers’ strike on the appeal of Pakistan Bar Council.

High courts and subordinate courts, however, had continued proceedings despite the strike but litigants were only being given new dates of hearings due to the absence of lawyers.

