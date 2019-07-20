Govt, allies huddle to evolve strategy on no-trust motion tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the ruling PTI and its allies in the Senate has been convened on Sunday (tomorrow) to discuss a strategy ahead of the session of the upper house of parliament requisitioned to take up the opposition’s no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Sources say Leader of the house in Senate Shibli Faraz will preside over the meeting to be attended by senators belonging to the government and its allied parties. Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to attend the meeting.

The government and allies will work out a strategy on how to rout the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.

On the request of the opposition, a session of the Senate has been summoned on July 23 (Tuesday).

As per details, the session will start at 3:00 pm on July 23.

Earlier, on July 9, Opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house of parliament with signatures of 38 opposition members.

The opposition senators will vote in favour of the resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house.

