No-trust motion: Sanjrani decides not to step down as Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided against stepping down from his office against the backdrop of the combined opposition’s bid to move a no-trust motion in the upper house of parliament to oust him, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

Sources relayed Sanjrani took this decision after assurance of support from the government’s allied parties.

Independent senators from the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) – have also signaled their resolve to back the Senate chairman to offset the opposition’s no-trust motion.

The government’s allies reportedly advised Sanjrani not to stand down from his post.

Earlier today, Opposition parties submitted a resolution against Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members.

The opposition parties also filed requisition for a session of the Senate.

The opposition senators will vote in favour of a resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, sources added.

Opposition parties claim to have required majority in the upper house for the passage of the resolution against the chairman.

Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will decide the candidate for the top senate office in its session on July 11.

Earlier, on July 5, the Rehbar Committee had decided to submit a resolution in Senate for removal of chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09.

