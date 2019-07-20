No-trust motion: Senate session summoned on July 23

ISLAMABAD: On the request of the Opposition in the Upper House of the parliament, a session of Senate has been summoned on July 23 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the session will start at 3:00 pm on July 23.

Earlier, on July 9, Opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the Upper House with signatures of 38 opposition members.

The opposition senators will vote in favour of a resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, sources added.

Read More: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq claimed to have ample number in Senate to de-seat its incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to ARY News on July 18, Haq said there is no question about withdrawing the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and “we are in contact with all senators of the opposition.”

He mentioned that there can be no possibility of being short of votes in the Senate.

Comments

comments