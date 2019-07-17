No-trust motion: Sherry Rehman sees govt biting the dust

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Sherry Rehman says the opposition will succeed in its attempt to dislodge Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-confidence motion.

She in a statement said the PPP has prepared a strategy to make the move successful as the opposition has the required majority to de-seat Sanjrani.

Ms Rehman said the party’s senators currently out of the country have been asked to return home to ensure their presence during the session of the upper house of parliament requisitioned to take up the motion against the Senate chairman.

“Tonight, all PPP senators will reach back home from abroad,” she said, hoping the opposition would defeat the government.

Earlier, on July 9, Opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The opposition parties also filed requisition for a session of the Senate.

The opposition senators will vote in favour of a resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, sources added.

Comments

comments