No question to retreat no-trust motion, says Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq claimed to have ample number in Senate to deseat its incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to ARY News, Haq said there is no question about withdrawing the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and “we are in contact with all senators of the opposition.”

He mentioned that there can be no possibility of being short of votes in the Senate.

The PML-N leader also told ARY News that the Senate session is likely to be summoned on July 23.

Earlier, on July 9, Opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The opposition parties also filed requisition for a session of the Senate.

The opposition senators will vote in favour of a resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, sources added.

