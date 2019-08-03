No-trust motion’s failure: Bilawal forms fact-finding committee

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a five-membered fact-finding committee to expose opposition’s senators who voted against the party’s policy during secret balloting on the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman.

The committee includes former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sabir Baloch and Saeed Ghani.

The fact-finding committee has summoned its first session on August 6 in Islamabad to mull over the reasons behind the failure of opposition’s motion in Senate.

Sources said the committee would soon present its report to the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party.

A day earlier, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired a session of his party senators where he expressed concerns over the defeat of the no-confidence motion owing to lack of votes against the Senate chairman.

While warning to take strict actions against the turncoats, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president claimed that 14 senators ‘sold their conscience’ and helped the collapse of the resolution.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him on August 1. As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate owing to being short of merely 3 votes.

