Noaman Sami extends heartfelt birthday greetings to Alizey Shah

Actor Nouman Sami penned down a heartfelt note to wish Alizey Shah on her 20th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared a picture a throwback picture with her.

““Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the universe, may the guardian angels watch you all the time and sadness not know you, may joy and greatness surround you always and above all, may God bless you today and always. You have all my prayers I love you and I will always be there for you @alizehshahofficial,” he captioned the post.

Shah thanked the heartthrob for the heartwarming birthday greetings: “Words cannot express how much happiness these beautiful birthday wishes brought to me I loved it!!! & I Love You!!!”.

“Thank you so much @noamansami for everything you’ve done. it’s such a blessing to have such a caring & kind person in my life”, she further added.

The lovebirds reportedly started dating in 2019 but neither of them have denied or confirmed it.

The duo often posts pictures and selfies with each other on their social media accounts.

