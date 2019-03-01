NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan top trend as world praises PM’s gesture to release Abhinandan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts worldwide with his monumental decision of releasing captive Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture to de-escalate crisis with New Delhi.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Khan at a joint session of parliament on Thursday.

On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested wing commander Abhinandan, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier’s stupendous move to foster peace, quickly got him trending on social media, with #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan becoming the top trend on Pakistani Twitter.

People from across the world are singing praise for Khan and expressing their wish to give a Nobel Peace Prize to Pakistan’s prime minister for his remarkable show of generosity.

Here’s what Twitterati are saying:

Can we take Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize away and give it to Imran Khan? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) February 28, 2019

In A World Full of Modis Be like Imran khan…!!!

#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan#JummaMubarak — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 1, 2019

"A politician thinks of the next election, A statesman thinks of the next generation"…James Freeman Clark..#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan pic.twitter.com/f3RGcs5yPc — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) March 1, 2019

Imran Khan has a habit of such magnanimous acts, like he has done in #Abhinandan case. Modi must reciprocate, otherwise Modi will AGAIN lose. Kaptaan called back the dismissed batsman Srikkanth as a goodwill gesture winning the hearts of millions. #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan pic.twitter.com/ghgUEULfK9 — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) March 1, 2019

