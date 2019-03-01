Web Analytics
#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan top trend as world praises PM’s gesture to release Abhinandan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts worldwide with his monumental decision of releasing captive Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture to de-escalate crisis with New Delhi.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Khan at a joint session of parliament on Thursday.

On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested wing commander Abhinandan, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier’s stupendous move to foster peace, quickly got him trending on social media, with #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan becoming the top trend on Pakistani Twitter.

People from across the world are singing praise for Khan and expressing their wish to give a Nobel Peace Prize to Pakistan’s prime minister for his remarkable show of generosity.

Here’s what Twitterati are saying:

