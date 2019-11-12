Nawaz be allowed to travel abroad after fulfilling all legal requirements: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directives for allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements saying he is very unwell this time around, ARY News reported.

“We are making such a decision on the humanitarian grounds,” sources quoted the prime minister as saying that during today’s cabinet meeting that deliberated on a PML-N request for removal of Sharif’s name from the ECL so that he could fly out of the country.

“Nawaz Sharif lied about his health in the past,” PM Khan noted, adding when the PML-N supremo is really unwell nobody is buying into the fact.

“Nawaz Sharif is severely ill. He should be allowed to travel out of the country for the time being,” he said, directing a sub-committee of the cabinet to decide the matter regarding removal of his name from the no-fly list and elicit a guarantee from PML-N Shehbaz Sharif that his elder brother will return to the country to face cases after treatment.

He said the former prime minister should be allowed after fulfilling all legal requirements and instructed Law Minister Farogh Naseem to take into account all legal aspects while deciding the matter.

Prime Minister Khan sought to dispell the impression that a covert deal has been reached with the opposition, declaring the accountability process would continue.

