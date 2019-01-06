Nobody expects anything from federal govt: Sindh CM

BADIN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday lambasted the PTI-led federal government, saying no one has any expectations from the government.

“They [the PTI] have no experience but they have been brought to power,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Badin.

“This is the first time that tax collection has gone down in the last three months of the previous year. Sindh got Rs90 billion less than its share in federal transfers over the past six months,” the chief minister lamented.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say he would not beg after coming to power but now he had been visiting the entire world for the purpose. “We have no expectations from the incumbent government,” he asserted.

Shah said Sindh’s areas like Tharparkar and Badin will now be developed. He said more people voted for the PPP this time. “Thousands of people have gathered in Badin on such a short notice. They should realise now that their propaganda won’t work as victory belongs to people.”

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in his address said he was ready to brave even 50 cases at a time, insisting he would face up to all the charges leveled against him without being hesitant.

‘Why do you do the job that you don’t have any command on…I’ve never played cricket because I didn’t know about it,” he said. He recalled that when the PPP government came to power. “I directed then minister Syed Naveed Qamar to run the affairs in a way that we don’t need to seek any foreign assistance.” “My teacher was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and I’ve learnt a lot from her”, he stated.

He said he was ready to even face 50 cases at a time. “I’ve been all through this in the past as well.”

