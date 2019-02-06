‘NOC condition for foreign tourists is being abolished’: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday announced that the government was abolishing the no objection certificate (NOC) condition for foreign tourists’ visit to AJK.

Farooq Haider vowed to protect the natural beauty of AJK and added that 500 tourists spots were identified in the area.

He said the AJK government focused to create new jobs opportunities in private sector. He said that the government would provide one-window facility to investors and overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister said that they had issued a new ordinance to boost investment in AJK and added that they would reactivate overseas commission.

He said that land for tourism purpose would be allotted within 40 days. Farooq Haider said that the AJK government would provide every possible facility to the investors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had imposed a ban on visits of foreign tourists to AJK without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry.

Read More:PM Imran emphasizes on need to incentivize tourism industry

Prime Minister Imran khan on November 20 had emphasized on need to incentivize and facilitate the tourism industry while removing all the bottlenecks and hurdles impeding the promotion of tourism in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of National Task Force on Tourism, PM Imran had directed to ensure environmental protection and cultural preservation while undertaking tourism related projects in tourist areas of the country.

