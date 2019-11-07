Nokia and Daraz have partnered up and are excited to bring you some amazing deals

Nokia comes on board as a sponsor for the biggest online sale event of the year!

Nokia Smartphones come on board as a sponsor for the biggest online sale event of the year! Nokia Mobiles and Daraz have partnered up and are excited to bring you some amazing deals.

So let’s get pumped for Daraz Gyara Gyara!

This November, Daraz has launched one of the biggest sale events in Pakistan.

Daraz 11.11 is a great opportunity for you to buy your favorite products from the best brands at incredibly low prices.

Choose from electronic devices & mobile accessories to the latest mobile phones, clothing to fashion accessories, home appliances to health and beauty products, and all under one roof.

Daraz has a history of launching some great sales that have been a major hit with a wide range of consumers.

One of these is Big Friday, which was launched in 2015, and has been continuing every year since then. With up to 86% discounts, customers got the best shopping experience at amazing prices with the best deals and shopping offers across the nation!

Daraz also launched a Mobile Week that brought customers discounts up to 70% on the 3rd of July 2018. From mid-range phones to premium flagships, many mobile phone brands launched new phones during the Mobile Week at discounted prices.

This year during the grand Daraz 11.11 sale, Nokia Smartphone partners with Daraz as a co-sponsor to bring you best possible deals on a wide range of Nokia mobile phones. The phones that will be available during Daraz 11.11 are the Nokia 7.2, 6.2, 3.2, 2.2 and 1 Plus.

These phones stand out from other Android phones because instead of slowed down software over time, the performance of Nokia smartphones just keeps getting better due to regular software updates.

Check them out during the 11.11 sale for the best deals in the market!

