Non-bailable warrants issued for arrest of Salman Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Monday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest the accused before the next hearing on August 10.

The corruption watchdog filed an application seeking its directives for the relevant authorities to freeze the movable and immovable assets he owns in the country over his failure to cooperate with it in its investigation into the case.

A NAB official contended before the judge that Salman didn’t turn up before investigators despite being served a call-up notice six times.

He didn’t join the NAB investigation, due to which the bureau’s chairman had to issue arrest warrants for the suspect.

The anti-graft watchdog requested the judge to order freezing of all assets of Salman, saying he has fled abroad.

It is noteworthy that Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has also been named in the NAB reference besides Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

