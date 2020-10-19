None stopped Nawaz Sharif from addressing Karachi rally: Zubair 

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing speculations about cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s address to the opposition’s rally in Karachi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair said that none had stopped the PML-N supremo from addressing the public gathering, ARY News reported.

Talking with ARY News program ‘Power Play’, Muhammad Zubair said that he fully endorse the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. He said, “I can bear 100 per cent burden of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.”

He maintained that those who could not bear the burden of his narrative should part their ways with the party. Muhammad Zubair said that Nawaz Sharif will address to the next public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It is pertaining to mention here that the former prime minister had suddenly cancelled his scheduled address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Karachi on Sunday via video link from London.

Earlier on October 18, no one from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz had attended a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Bilawal House in Karachi to discuss the agenda of the Karachi rally.

According to details, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had held a consultation over the agenda and message to be propagated during the public gathering of the multi-party alliance of opposition parties in Karachi.

