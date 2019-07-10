LAHORE: The unfortunate demise of overly obese Noor Ul Hassan on July 8 is being investigated and all evidence has been compiled and submitted to the valid authorities to determine cause of the occurrence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Health Care Commission is set to reveal the verdict and findings within the next 24 hours.

Sources have claimed that if the hospital was found responsible for criminal negligence then they may face heavy fines on the matter.

On the other hand, if the death was caused by protesters inside the hospital premises then a possibility of a case being filed against him is on the cards.

Overly obese Noor Hassan on Monday passed away in Shalimar Hospital.

Read More: Funeral prayers of Noor Hassan offered in Sadiqabad

Noor, a resident of Sadiqabad, underwent successful weight loss surgery two weeks ago.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz said he [Noor Hassan] died due to vandalization in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (IC), where he was kept, by the heirs of a woman, who died during pregnancy.

“Noor Hassan was kept in the ICU owing to his serious health condition after surgery”, he said.

He cited two patients including Noor Hassan lost their lives due to disturbance at the hospital.

329 Kilogram Noor Hassan from Lahore’s area of Sadiqabad was airlifted by the order of the Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa by an Army Helicopter to a private Hospital where he is to be operated upon to relieve him of excess body fat.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz and his team had operated him, which lasted for 90

Comments

comments