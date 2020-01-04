Noor Jehan’s grand daughter pays a beautiful tribute to her mother

Natasha Khalid Lakhani, a makeup artist and the grand daughter of Madam Noor Jehan paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother.

Natasha recently embarked on the journey of motherhood. She took to Instagram to share how becoming a mother has made her value her mother, Hina Durrani even more.

“With the one who makes it all possible. Becoming a mama, even though it’s just the beginning I have a new found respect and awe for what all my mother has endured and done to make me able enough to do anything that I do,” she wrote.

“If I’m even quarter the Mama you’ve been to me I think my little one will be the luckiest one 💕,” she added.

Natasha wants you to express not shy away from expressing love for your mothers. “Hug your Mamas tight and tell them how much you love them everyday because there is truly no one that can ever replace them.”

The new mom celebrated welcomed her first born in this world with a baby dua. She shared the pictures from the event on Instagram.

Earlier, she shared how pregnancy changed her: “It has made me more fearless.”

