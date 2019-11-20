Noor Jehan’s granddaughter shares nostalgic throwback picture

Even nineteen years after Noor Jehan departed from this world, she still lives in our hearts. The queen of melody’s granddaughter shared a throwback picture of the singer, making fans nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha Khalid shared a picture of her late grandmother and mother Hina Durrani from the latter’s wedding.

In the picture, Malika-e-Tarannum can be seen brimming with joy as she poses with the bride, her daughter Hina who is leaning on her mother’s shoulder.

“Still haven’t seen a more beautiful bride and bride’s mother ❤️ Mama & Nano ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

The iconic playback singer looks graceful clad in a purple saree, paired up with traditional jewelry. This photo depicts the endearing mother-daughter bond as well.

