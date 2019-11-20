Web Analytics
Noor Jehan’s granddaughter shares nostalgic throwback picture

Noor Jehan granddaughter

Even nineteen years after Noor Jehan departed from this world, she still lives in our hearts. The queen of melody’s granddaughter shared a throwback picture of the singer, making fans nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha Khalid shared a picture of her late grandmother and mother Hina Durrani from the latter’s wedding.

In the picture, Malika-e-Tarannum can be seen brimming with joy as she poses with the bride, her daughter Hina who is leaning on her mother’s shoulder.

“Still haven’t seen a more beautiful bride and bride’s mother ❤️ Mama & Nano ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

The iconic playback singer looks graceful clad in a purple saree, paired up with traditional jewelry. This photo depicts the endearing mother-daughter bond as well.

