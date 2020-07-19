Noor Zafar Khan is a vision to behold in these pictures from Sarah Khan’s wedding

A lot of TV buffs would agree that the Sarah Khan, Noor Zafar Khan duo is the cutest to grace our television screens in recent times other than the powerful Sajal-Saboor duo.

As Sarah Khan married the love of her life Falak Shabir, Noor Zafar Khan’s preparations and the dresses she chose for her sister’s big day were all the rage on social media.

Later, Noor also uploaded the pictures of the outfits she wore on both days, the engagement ceremony and the nikkah ceremony and they instantly went viral on social media.

A lot of her female fans also inquired about the make up and how she looks beautiful with minimum make up.

Well, Noor Zafar Khan’s pictures were not the only thing that went viral on social media after the beautiful engagement and nikkah ceremonies.

One video, which has probably received most love from fans and is going viral is when Falak Shabir sang “Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyar Karega” for her lady love Sarah Khan.

Earlier, a video from their engagement, in which Falak can be seen singing classic song “Mene Socha Na Thaa” for Sarah Khan had also gone viral.

Comments

comments