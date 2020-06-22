Nooreh Shahroz’s father’s day celebration video is the cutest thing you will see today!

Nooreh Shahraz, daughter of model Syra Yousuf and actor Shahroz Sabzwari, celebrated Father’s Day at her father’s home and the video is already being termed the cutest thing you will see this week.

Sitting beside her father and grandfather, veteran actor Behroz Sabzwari, the little princess can be seen gushing at her toys and then wishing Shahroz a happy father’s day before cutting the cake.

People cannot stop sending love to Nooreh Shahroz over the video and wishing her all the good things in life.

Model Fouzia Aman, actress Aisha Uqbah Malik and Mehreen Syed were the first to send love in comments in the video posted by Shahroz Sabzwari on his Instagram account.

A huge number of Instagram users too commented on the video with some terming it the cutest video they have ever seen.

Well, this wasn’t the first such video where Nooreh can be seen with all her cuteness.

Now separated, Shahbzwari and Syra Yousuf tied the knot in October 2012 and two years later, they were blessed with Nooreh.

