No subsidy given on Kartarpur Corridor: Noorul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri clarified on Thursday that the federal government has not given any subsidy on Kartarpur Corridor project, ARY News reported.

Noorul Haq Qadri made the statement while speaking on the floor of National Assembly today. He added that the entry fee was relinquished only for two days. He detailed that Sikh pilgrims will have to cover the distance of four kilometres to arrive in Kartapur, whereas, the destination of Makkah for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims is at a distance of around 4,000 miles.

He said that the Saudi Arabian government gave relief to the Umrah pilgrims of Pakistan besides withdrawing additional fees on performing Umrah again within two years. The policy was amended for Pakistani pilgrims over the request of the federal government, Qadri added.

Earlier on November 10, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri had said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought justice, knowledge and enlightenment in the society that was trapped in darkness, ignorance and injustice.

Addressing International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference in Islamabad, he said Allah took oath from all prophets regarding belief on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who will be final in the chain of Prophethood. All the prophets mentioned the promised prophet (PBUH) in their times.

He said Allah will grant high level to those who mention the name of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with reverence.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to transform Pakistan into a social welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina. He said the way Prime Minister raised voice at the United Nations and other world forums for respect and dignity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is unprecedented.

He said the research papers and articles to be presented in the conference will become the foundation of the setting up of a modern Islamic welfare state of Pakistan.

