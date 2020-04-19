Repatriation of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims completed: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri, said on Sunday that the repatriation of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims was completed, ARY News reported.

Noorul Haq Qadri said in a statement that all Umrah pilgrims trapped in Saudi Arabia have been brought back to Pakistan. He praised the efforts of the committee constituted for the return of Umrah pilgrims amid suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The efforts of Pakistani consulate, Office of Pilgrim’s Affairs of Pakistan (OPAP) and Saudi officials are praiseworthy,” said the minister, adding that all 226 Umrah pilgrims have landed safely at Multan airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that many nationals were trapped in different countries including Saudi Arabia due to the imposition of travel ban after the spread of coronavirus. However, the federal government has made emergency arrangements for the return of Pakistanis through special flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, Noorul Haq Qadri had said that any decision on Hajj 2020 would be made by the end of Ramazan.

Talking to media after meeting with the attorney general of Pakistan, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government of Pakistan is in touch with the Saudi Hajj authorities over the matter.

He said that the Saudi government was analyzing the situation closely in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. “They have different options on the table for allowing Hajj proceedings this year,” he added. Qadri said he called on the attorney general of Pakistan to discuss issues related to the ministry of Religious Affairs.

